Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,374 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $196.85. 19,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $194.41. The company has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

