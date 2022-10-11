Lattice Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $934,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,022,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

