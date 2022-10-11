Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,036 shares.The stock last traded at $67.41 and had previously closed at $66.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

