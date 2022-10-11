LABEL Foundation Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (LBL)

LABEL Foundation (LBL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, LABEL Foundation has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. LABEL Foundation has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of LABEL Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABEL Foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABEL Foundation alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LABEL Foundation Profile

LABEL Foundation’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. LABEL Foundation’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,369,062 tokens. LABEL Foundation’s official Twitter account is @labelfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. LABEL Foundation’s official message board is labelfoundation.medium.com/label-foundation-next-generation-blockchain-based-entertainment-education-platform-e1dcc8e15cad. The official website for LABEL Foundation is label.foundation.

LABEL Foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LABEL Foundation (LBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LABEL Foundation has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 839,679,374.9 in circulation. The last known price of LABEL Foundation is 0.00592863 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,414,337.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://label.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABEL Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABEL Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABEL Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABEL Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABEL Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.