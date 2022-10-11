L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.37. The stock had a trading volume of 84,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.96. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

