Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNUT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 19,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

