KridaFans Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72,813.76 (KRIDA)

KridaFans (KRIDA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. KridaFans has a total market capitalization of $72,813.76 and approximately $187,109.00 worth of KridaFans was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KridaFans has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One KridaFans token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KridaFans alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KridaFans Profile

KridaFans launched on January 25th, 2022. KridaFans’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,730,834 tokens. The official message board for KridaFans is medium.com/@krida.fans. KridaFans’ official website is krida.fans. KridaFans’ official Twitter account is @kridafans.

Buying and Selling KridaFans

According to CryptoCompare, “KridaFans (KRIDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. KridaFans has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KridaFans is 0.01653505 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60,165.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://krida.fans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KridaFans directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KridaFans should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KridaFans using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KridaFans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KridaFans and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.