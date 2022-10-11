KING FOREVER (KFR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88,928.16

KING FOREVER (KFR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, KING FOREVER has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One KING FOREVER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KING FOREVER has a total market capitalization of $88,928.16 and $43,554.00 worth of KING FOREVER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KING FOREVER alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KING FOREVER Token Profile

KING FOREVER launched on December 15th, 2021. KING FOREVER’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. KING FOREVER’s official Twitter account is @kingforeverbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KING FOREVER is https://reddit.com/r/kingforevertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KING FOREVER is kingforevertoken.com.

KING FOREVER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KING FOREVER (KFR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KING FOREVER has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KING FOREVER is 0 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $183.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingforevertoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KING FOREVER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KING FOREVER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KING FOREVER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KING FOREVER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KING FOREVER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.