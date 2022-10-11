Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 152,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 216,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.