Kawaii Islands (KWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $259,635.90

Kawaii Islands (KWT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Kawaii Islands has a market capitalization of $259,635.90 and $1,002.00 worth of Kawaii Islands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kawaii Islands has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kawaii Islands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kawaii Islands

Kawaii Islands’ genesis date was October 12th, 2021. Kawaii Islands’ total supply is 804,672,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,080,974 tokens. Kawaii Islands’ official website is kawaii.global. Kawaii Islands’ official Twitter account is @kawaii_islands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kawaii Islands

According to CryptoCompare, “Kawaii Islands (KWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kawaii Islands has a current supply of 804,672,178 with 30,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kawaii Islands is 0.0009794 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,685.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kawaii.global/.”

