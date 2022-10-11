Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 480822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JTKWY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,840.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

