JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One JungleKing TigerCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JungleKing TigerCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $94,101.00 worth of JungleKing TigerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JungleKing TigerCoin has traded down 45.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JungleKing TigerCoin Profile

JungleKing TigerCoin launched on July 1st, 2022. JungleKing TigerCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. JungleKing TigerCoin’s official Twitter account is @jungleking_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JungleKing TigerCoin is jungleking.app.

Buying and Selling JungleKing TigerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JungleKing TigerCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JungleKing TigerCoin is 0.00000001 USD and is down -12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,722.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jungleking.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JungleKing TigerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JungleKing TigerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JungleKing TigerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

