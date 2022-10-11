JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £125 ($151.04) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).
AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.0 %
AZN stock opened at GBX 9,826 ($118.73) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52-week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is £105.08. The firm has a market cap of £152.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.11.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
