JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,210

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. ING Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $897.14.

WPP opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WPP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WPP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

