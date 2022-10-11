JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

IAC stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that IAC will post -13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

