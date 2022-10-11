JEDSTAR (JED) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13,654.78

JEDSTAR (JED) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, JEDSTAR has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. JEDSTAR has a total market cap of $13,654.78 and $26,696.00 worth of JEDSTAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JEDSTAR token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About JEDSTAR

JEDSTAR’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. JEDSTAR’s total supply is 43,002,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 tokens. The official website for JEDSTAR is jedstar.app. The Reddit community for JEDSTAR is https://reddit.com/r/JedStarOfficial. JEDSTAR’s official Twitter account is @jedstarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JEDSTAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JEDSTAR (JED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JEDSTAR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of JEDSTAR is 0.00023819 USD and is down -35.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $141.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jedstar.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JEDSTAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JEDSTAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JEDSTAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

