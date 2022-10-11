JB Capital LLC Invests $13.59 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,331,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,237,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

