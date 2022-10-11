JB Capital LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 164,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

