JB Capital LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 122,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

