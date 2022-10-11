JB Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

LYB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,224. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

