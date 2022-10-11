JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,113. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

