JB Capital LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,886. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

