JB Capital LLC Buys 8,928 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. 59,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

