JB Capital LLC Acquires 59,563 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1,662.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 128,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

