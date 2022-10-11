JB Capital LLC Acquires 139,408 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,408 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $105.83. 148,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

