Jacobs Engineering Group (J) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON: J):

10/11/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/7/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/6/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 300 ($3.62).

8/30/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/25/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/24/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.