iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
iSIGN Media Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About iSIGN Media Solutions
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.
