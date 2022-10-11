iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.83

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.83 and last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 2821026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.45.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.62.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

