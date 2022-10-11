iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

