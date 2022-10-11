iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

