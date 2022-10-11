iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.3% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.13. 99,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

