iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 129,929 shares.The stock last traded at $84.59 and had previously closed at $85.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 314,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.