iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Reduced by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $211.69. 12,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

