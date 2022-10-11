iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,280,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

