iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. 1,043,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

