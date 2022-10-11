iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 1,958,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,731,912. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

