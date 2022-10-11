iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 4th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $220,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 387,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. 285,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

