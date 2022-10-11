iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 885,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,342,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Featured Stories

