Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,327 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 928% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,297 call options.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,775. The company has a market cap of $781.47 million, a PE ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

