Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,767 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $75,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,540,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 182,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,972,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

