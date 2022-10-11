Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Position Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7,909.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 515,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 126,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,610. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.