Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $189.24. 30,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $184.32 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.78.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

