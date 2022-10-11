International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 3104356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.76).
International Public Partnerships Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.17.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.
Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.
