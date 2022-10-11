Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.