IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 515 ($6.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £718.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,276.47. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.20 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

