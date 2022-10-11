InsuranceFi Price Tops $1.64 on Top Exchanges (IF)

InsuranceFi (IF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One InsuranceFi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsuranceFi has a market cap of $34,460.74 and approximately $14,008.00 worth of InsuranceFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsuranceFi has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About InsuranceFi

InsuranceFi’s genesis date was August 16th, 2022. InsuranceFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000 tokens. InsuranceFi’s official Twitter account is @insurancefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsuranceFi is insurancefi.io.

Buying and Selling InsuranceFi

According to CryptoCompare, “InsuranceFi (IF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InsuranceFi has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InsuranceFi is 1.6351845 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $108.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insurancefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsuranceFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsuranceFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsuranceFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

