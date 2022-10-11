Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,756. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

