Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,756. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.