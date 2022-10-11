Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Purchases 19,757 Shares of Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 19,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,522.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,813.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
WAVD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,436. WaveDancer, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
Read More
