Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Purchases 19,757 Shares of Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 19,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,522.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,813.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

WAVD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,436. WaveDancer, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

