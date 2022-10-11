Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -161.76%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

