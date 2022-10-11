INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Head to Head Review

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for INmune Bio and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 123.78%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.43%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -9,233.15% -41.87% -33.73% AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares INmune Bio and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and AlloVir’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 638.58 -$30.34 million ($1.87) -3.43 AlloVir $170,000.00 5,102.04 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -3.09

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AlloVir beats INmune Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

